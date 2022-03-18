Aligbe helps Minnehaha Academy to playoffs after leading the state in scoring

Aligbe averages 28 points as a senior and has learned a lot from former teammates Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren.

This Prince must feel like the King at Minnehaha Academy.

Prince Aligbe guided the Redhawks into the section final thanks to an unusual request from coaches this year. They asked the senior to shoot more.

Aligbe now averages 28 points per game to lead the state of Minnesota in scoring.

As the Boston College commit creates his own journey, he says he doesn’t feel pressure following Jalen Suggs and Chet Holgrem.

