Allianz Field to host U.S. Men’s National Team in September

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul's Allianz Field will once again play host to some of the country's biggest soccer stars.
On Thursday, Major League Soccer announced that the U.S. Men's National Team will return to Minnesota for a friendly match against Asian Football Confederation’s Oman on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
“Minnesota has been an absolute fortress for us. We have played two big games there with two big results,” USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “The fans really delivered, so we know when we play there it’s always going to be home.”
Those "big games" in question were the record-breakingly cold USMNT vs. Honduras World Cup qualifying match in Feb. 2022 (3-0) and a June 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign game against Guyana (4-0).
Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on July 13, but Minnesota United season ticket holders and other "club insiders" will get early access via presales starting July 10.
Fans eager to get a seat at Allianz Field can also join The Preserve, MNUFC's season ticket waitlist.
