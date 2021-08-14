Hitting The Trails: Big Bog State Recreation Area

This state park is home to a 500-square-mile peat bog, the largest in the lower 48 states!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Big Bog State Recreation Area in Waskish is considered the last true wilderness in Minnesota and it's featured on this week's "Hitting The Trails."

The recreation area was established in 2000 as a way to help bring back tourism.

"Back in the 1990’s, the walleye fishery collapsed and the state came together decided to form a state recreation area that would protect not only the bog but also parts of Upper Red Lake," said DNR Visitor Services Manager Rachel Hopper.

Fishing access is close by, with the opportunity to camp right next to your boat!

"You can fish the eastern portion of Upper Red Lake. We do manage the walleye harvest like we do on many lakes, but we encourage catch and release so we can maintain the population for everyone," Hopper said.

The "centerpiece" of Big Bog State Recreation Area is a 'big bog!'

"It’s a peatland bog and it stretches 500 miles in Minnesota. It’s the largest in the U.S. and also there’s a world class boardwalk that you can see behind me that stretches for an entire mile into the bog," Hopper said.

"You can see up to 300 different kinds of birds here. Carnivorous plants like the pitcher plant is amazing and is all over the place. The stunted tamarack spruce forest where the trees look like they’re not that old, but they’ve been alive and around for over 90 years," said Hopper.

Don't get too bogged down, there's a spectacular beach to enjoy as well!

"Red Lake itself is just a gorgeous lake. It is the largest lake located entirely in the state of Minnesota over 440 square miles," said Hopper.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.