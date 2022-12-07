Daughter of former NFL All-Pro reels in massive muskie on Lake of the Woods

Joe Thomas, a former left tackle for the Cleveland Browns, posted a video of his 9-year-old daughter pulling in the massive fish.

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. — The daughter of a former NFL All-Pro reeled in a monster muskie while fishing on the Lake of the Woods in northern Minnesota.

"Unbelievable," Thomas can be heard yelling as they nabbed the fish with their net. "Oh my gosh!"

Thomas, a native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, retired from the NFL in 2018, and is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of all time. Since retiring, the future Hall of Famer has spent time as an analyst for the NFL Network.

My 9 year old daughter wrestles in a Lake of the Woods monster!! pic.twitter.com/XTEWgLegs2 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 12, 2022

