Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

Mond is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011.
The Minnesota Vikings have drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, with their first of four third-round picks. 

He's a potential successor to Kirk Cousins. 

Mond was the No. 66 overall pick and the seventh quarterback off the board. Five went in the first 15 selections. 

Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies. 

He has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that’s the trend at his position in the NFL. 

He is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011.

 

