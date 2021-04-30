Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

Mond is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011.

The Minnesota Vikings have drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, with their first of four third-round picks.

He's a potential successor to Kirk Cousins.

Mond was the No. 66 overall pick and the seventh quarterback off the board. Five went in the first 15 selections.

Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies.

He has the ability to be the type of dual-threat player that’s the trend at his position in the NFL.