Hitting The Trails: Ice fishing

We're continuing our series this winter with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — In this week's winter edition of "Hitting The Trails," we went ice fishing on Silver Lake at Silverwood Park in New Brighton.

"The lake has some deep holes anywhere from eight to sixteen or twenty feet today. We're using small hooks. I've caught some big fish with small hooks, I've never caught a small fish with a big hook," said Nick Sacco, an outdoor recreation specialist with Three Rivers Park District.

It's necessary to have at least four inches of clear ice to be safe for ice fishing, with 8-to-12 inches for a car and 12-to-15 inches for a truck.

"You don't have to worry as much about the ice in the middle of the lake, but in closer to the shore, where the sun beats on the shoreline, the ice will start to melt away and that's something that folks want to look for," said Sacco.

There are advantages to ice fishing, no boat is necessary and minimal equipment is needed for anglers.

Three Rivers Park District has 24 lakes where you can fish for sunnies, crappies, perch, northerns and walleyes.

We didn't catch any fish on the trip to Silver Lake, but we know they just weren't biting while we were there.

Make sure to check the DNR's website to see which lakes and rivers need fishing licenses before you head out.