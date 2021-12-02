Hitting The Trails: Sit Skiing

We're continuing our series this winter, with outdoor activities in the Three Rivers Park District.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — In this week's winter edition of "Hitting The Trails," we check out sit skiing at French Regional Park in Plymouth.

Our guide on the trails is Sam Tabaka, an outdoor recreation educator at Three Rivers Park District.

"The sit ski is a chair mounted on skis at a ski shop and I have poles that have been cut down to make them shorter," said Tabaka.

He has been sit skiing for 15 years.

"It's a double poling action that you use when you move your sit ski along a groomed trail. You can be in a skate lane that doesn't have tracks or you can be in the classic track," Tabaka said.

Sam also coordinates the Three Rivers Park District's adaptive ski club which meets on Wednesday evenings from now until early March at three parks across the district.

"People of all abilities want to get outside and try new things. Having the ability to have lessons and having equipment is key," said Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District Luke Skinner.