Hitting The Trails: Paul Bunyan State Trail

It's the state of Minnesota's longest trail at 115 miles long.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for an adventure that involves hiking or biking, then this week's installment of "Hitting The Trail," might be what you're looking for on the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

We're beginning our excursion at the southern end of the trail.

"It starts in Crow Wing State Park and it weaves through beautiful towns and woodlands in the northern part of the state and ends in Lake Bemidji State Park," said DNR Visitor Services Manager Rachel Hopper.

The paved trail is not only the longest rail trail in Minnesota but it's the longest continuous rail trail in the country.

"It's located really near a number of towns and some highways. It’s along 371 a lot of the way and bike portions of it or make your way along the 115 miles and stay at different towns and hotels along the way, stop and eat or have e beverage--it’s a lot of fun," said Hopper.

AND...make sure to say hi to Paul and Babe at the northern end of the state trail!

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.