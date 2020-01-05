Hitting The Trails - French Regional Park

Parks and trails in the Three Rivers Park District are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — French Regional Park in Plymouth is our stop on this week's, "Hitting The Trails" segment.

"It's 300 acres in size and boasts more than 10 miles of hiking and walking trails in the park," said Luke Skinner, Associate Superintendent for Three Rivers Park District.

There’s adequate space to practice social distancing at French Regional Park.

"Most of the trails in the park are plenty wide to be able to pass people in a social distance manner," Skinner said.

"French is nestled in a big community and it's very popular. It has five miles of paved bike trails that circle the park as well as a nice loop inside the park. My favorite is the turf trails that double as cross country ski trails in the winter," he said.



One of the turf trails to definitely check out is the challenging Skyline Trail.