Hitting The Trails: William O'Brien State Park

This week's installment of "Hitting The Trails," is a quick getaway to William O’Brien State Park at Marine on St. Croix in Washington County.

"It’s located about 45 minutes away from the Twin Cities—but it feels like you're stepping into the deep woods," said DNR Visitor Services Manager Rachel Hopper.

There are plenty of water activities to do on Lake Alice and the St Croix River.



"You can rent canoes, kayaks and paddle around Lake Alice or you can bring your own boat and go along the St. Croix River," said Hopper.

"Motor boats aren't allowed up here except pontoons and small boats and it's the St. Croix so it's protected and the water is clean and it's quiet," said Doug Webster, a local canoeist.

Plus, outdoor enthusiasts can explore 16 miles of trails on nearly 19-hundred acres in the park.

"It's just a fabulous place either to spend the day or if you want to camp or stay at one of the camper cabins here at the park," said Hopper.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.