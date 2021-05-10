Julia Red Wing competes at high level on the track and in the field

The Holy Family Catholic High School senior's versatility has been seen early this season as she's already broken two school records.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Julia Red Wing does a little bit of everything on the track and in the field from running to jumping to throwing.

"Being able to do all of that just makes me feel strong to go into a track meet because I like to do my maximum of four events. If I could do more than four events that would be the ideal goal," Red Wing said.

Holy Family track and field coach Ian Parzyck said she's one of the best athletes — male or female — that he's coached during his 19 years at the school.

"She takes coaching, listens, works hard at practice. She works hard in the weight room, so all of those things compiled together will make her a great athlete," said Parzyck.

The senior does have a favorite event.

"I just really like discus because the smallest thing can make the biggest difference. Such as getting down and having your body more torqued, going faster and making one of those corrections could be difference of five to fifteen feet," she said.

Red Wing's been on fire for the Fire in her first competitive season with the team, setting school records in the pole vault and high jump. She’s also closing in on her sister’s discus record.

Congratulations to Julia Red Wing with her 2nd school record set this year! Here's her record-setting Pole Vault at 9' 8". pic.twitter.com/dFAR1FDAoi — HF Track & Field (@HFTrackField) May 1, 2021

"Looking at other records, I aspire to be better and put in work and to just do my best. I think my hard work pays off and I continue to stay focused," she said.



Red Wing's future is focused on attending Vanderbilt in the fall where she hopes to compete in soccer and the heptathlon.