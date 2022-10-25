x
Minnesota prep football scores: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Tuesday night's action.

Sectional Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class AAAAA

Section 2

Waconia 63, Mankato East 0

Section 4

St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22

Section 6

Irondale 21, Park Center 0

Section 7

Duluth East 35, Cambridge-Isanti 26

Class AAAA

Section 5

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 44, Richfield 7

Minneapolis South 25, DeLaSalle 19

Section 6

Orono 42, Big Lake 14

Class AAA

Section 1

Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7

Section 2

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

Providence Academy 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14

Section 3

Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 6

Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13

Section 7

Aitkin 14, Rock Ridge 0

Esko 55, Hibbing 0

Pequot Lakes 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14

Two Harbors 47, Proctor 7

Section 8

Perham 34, Park Rapids 7

Thief River Falls 33, Fergus Falls 14

Class AA

Section 1

Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0

St. Charles 19, Triton 14

Section 3

Pipestone 30, St. James Area 0

Section 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Rush City 2

Section 6

West Central/Ashby 22, Pillager 14

Section 7

Hinckley-Finlayson 27, Mesabi East 15

Section 8

Crookston 43, Warroad 8

Frazee 28, Hawley 22

Class A

Section 1

Fillmore Central 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

Section 2

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12

Mayer-Lutheran 33, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Section 4

Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28

Section 6

Pine River-Backus 37, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13

Section 7

Braham 43, Ely 0

Chisholm 22, North Woods 6

Deer River 64, Mille Lacs Co-op 6

Section 8

Polk County West 42, Bagley 0

Red Lake County 55, Red Lake 22

9-Man

Section 4

Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22

Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8

Section 6

Nevis 55, Laporte 0

