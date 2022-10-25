Minnesota prep football scores: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Sectional Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class AAAAA
Section 2
Waconia 63, Mankato East 0
Section 4
St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22
Section 6
Irondale 21, Park Center 0
Section 7
Duluth East 35, Cambridge-Isanti 26
Class AAAA
Section 5
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 44, Richfield 7
Minneapolis South 25, DeLaSalle 19
Section 6
Orono 42, Big Lake 14
Class AAA
Section 1
Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7
Section 2
Litchfield 12, Rockford 6
Providence Academy 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Section 3
Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 6
Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13
Section 7
Aitkin 14, Rock Ridge 0
Esko 55, Hibbing 0
Pequot Lakes 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14
Two Harbors 47, Proctor 7
Section 8
Perham 34, Park Rapids 7
Thief River Falls 33, Fergus Falls 14
Class AA
Section 1
Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0
St. Charles 19, Triton 14
Section 3
Pipestone 30, St. James Area 0
Section 4
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42, Rush City 2
Section 6
West Central/Ashby 22, Pillager 14
Section 7
Hinckley-Finlayson 27, Mesabi East 15
Section 8
Crookston 43, Warroad 8
Frazee 28, Hawley 22
Class A
Section 1
Fillmore Central 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6
Section 2
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 12
Mayer-Lutheran 33, New Ulm Cathedral 6
Section 4
Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28
Section 6
Pine River-Backus 37, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13
Section 7
Braham 43, Ely 0
Chisholm 22, North Woods 6
Deer River 64, Mille Lacs Co-op 6
Section 8
Polk County West 42, Bagley 0
Red Lake County 55, Red Lake 22
9-Man
Section 4
Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22
Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
Section 6
Nevis 55, Laporte 0