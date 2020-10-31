Minnesota United cancel Sunday match following positive COVID cases

Saturday's announcement brings the total number of players testing positive this week to two, after a separate player tested positive on Wednesday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC confirms another one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, effectively canceling the team's away match against Sporting Kansas City scheduled for Sunday.

Saturday's announcement brings the total number of players testing positive this week to two, after a separate player tested positive on Wednesday.

However, in that case, the team proceeded to play their scheduled match against the Colorado Rapids

The team says the match will not be rescheduled, due to the limited calendar of rematch dates available before "Decision Day presented by AT&T" - taking place Nov. 8.

Due to COVID-19 disruptions that have prevented some teams from playing a full 23 match schedule, MNU says qualifications for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs "will be determined by points earned on a per match basis, or points per game."

This isn't the first time the team has had to cancel a match over COVID concerns.

This is the third match the team have had to postpone this season due to COVID.