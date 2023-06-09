Who do the Minnesota Vikings play this season?

Your week-by-week breakdown of who the Minnesota Vikings play each week during the 2023-24 regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS — For football fans, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

Kickoff for the 2023-2024 NFL season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC, and for the next 18 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, will battle to bring home enough wins to send them back to the postseason.

Here's a week-by-week breakdown of who the Vikes play each week, where they're kicking off, and at what time.

WEEK 1

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? It's been three years since Minnesota played Tampa Bay. The Vikings lost that game 26-14 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14.

WEEK 2

Who: Philadelphia Eagles

When: Thursday, Sept. 14 7:15 CT

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

How'd they do last time? Last season the Vikings traveled to Philadelphia for a Monday night primetime matchup in Week 2. Minnesota lost 24-7.

WEEK 3

Who: Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? Minnesota beat the Chargers 27-20 during the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium

WEEK 4

Who: Caroline Panthers

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at noon

Where: Bank of America Stadium

How'd they do last time? The Vikings got a solid win over the Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6 two years ago, 34-28.

Week 5

Who: Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3:25 CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? Minnesota hasn't played the Chiefs in the regular season since 2019. They lost that game 26-23.

Week 6

Who: Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at noon

Where: Soldier Field

How'd they do last time? The Vikings swept the Bears in their two meetings during the 2022-23 season, beginning with a 29-22 win in Week 5, and then completed the sweep in Week 18 with a 29-13 win.

Week 7

Who: San Francisco 49ers

When: Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:15 CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? Minnesota last played the Niners during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings lost that away game at Levi's Stadium 34-26.

Week 8

Who: Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon CT

Where: Lambeau Field

How'd they do last time? The Vikings rolled over their rivals to the east in Week 1 last season 23-7. They lost big time to the Pack in Week 17, 41-17.

Week 9

Who: Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

How'd they do last time? The Falcons and Vikings last met in 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6. Minnesota lost that game 40-23.

Week 10

Who: New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? The Vikings edged out a win in Week 4 at their international game at Tottenham-Hotspur Stadium in London, 28-25.

Week 11

Who: Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

How'd they do last time? The Broncos and Vikings haven't met in the regular season since 2019, where Minnesota took home the win 27-23.

Week 12

Who: Chicago Bears

When: Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Week 13

BYE

Week 14

Who: Las Vegas Raiders

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3:05 p.m. CT

Where: Allegiant Stadium

How'd they do last time? Minnesota beat the Raiders 34-14 in Week 3 back in 2019.

Week 15

Who: Cincinnati Bengals

When: TBD

Where: Paycor Stadium

How'd they do last time? Minnesota opened its 2021 season against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium with a 27-24 loss.

Week 16

Who: Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, Dec. 24 at noon CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

How'd they do last time? The Vikings beat the Lions 28-24 in Week 3 last season before losing to Detroit 34-23 in Week 14.

Week 17

Who: Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Week 18

Who: Detroit Lions

When: TBD

Where: Ford Field

