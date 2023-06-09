Who do the Minnesota Vikings play this season?

MINNEAPOLIS — For football fans, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Kickoff for the 2023-2024 NFL season gets underway on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC, and for the next 18 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, will battle to bring home enough wins to send them back to the postseason.
Here's a week-by-week breakdown of who the Vikes play each week, where they're kicking off, and at what time.
WEEK 1
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? It's been three years since Minnesota played Tampa Bay. The Vikings lost that game 26-14 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14.
WEEK 2
Who: Philadelphia Eagles
When: Thursday, Sept. 14 7:15 CT
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
How'd they do last time? Last season the Vikings traveled to Philadelphia for a Monday night primetime matchup in Week 2. Minnesota lost 24-7.
WEEK 3
Who: Los Angeles Chargers
When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? Minnesota beat the Chargers 27-20 during the 2021 season at SoFi Stadium
WEEK 4
Who: Caroline Panthers
When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at noon
Where: Bank of America Stadium
How'd they do last time? The Vikings got a solid win over the Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6 two years ago, 34-28.
Week 5
Who: Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3:25 CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? Minnesota hasn't played the Chiefs in the regular season since 2019. They lost that game 26-23.
Week 6
Who: Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, Oct. 15 at noon
Where: Soldier Field
How'd they do last time? The Vikings swept the Bears in their two meetings during the 2022-23 season, beginning with a 29-22 win in Week 5, and then completed the sweep in Week 18 with a 29-13 win.
Week 7
Who: San Francisco 49ers
When: Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:15 CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? Minnesota last played the Niners during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings lost that away game at Levi's Stadium 34-26.
Week 8
Who: Green Bay Packers
When: Sunday, Oct. 29 at noon CT
Where: Lambeau Field
How'd they do last time? The Vikings rolled over their rivals to the east in Week 1 last season 23-7. They lost big time to the Pack in Week 17, 41-17.
Week 9
Who: Atlanta Falcons
When: Sunday, Nov. 5 at noon CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
How'd they do last time? The Falcons and Vikings last met in 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 6. Minnesota lost that game 40-23.
Week 10
Who: New Orleans Saints
When: Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? The Vikings edged out a win in Week 4 at their international game at Tottenham-Hotspur Stadium in London, 28-25.
Week 11
Who: Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:20 p.m. CT
Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
How'd they do last time? The Broncos and Vikings haven't met in the regular season since 2019, where Minnesota took home the win 27-23.
Week 12
Who: Chicago Bears
When: Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
Week 13
BYE
Week 14
Who: Las Vegas Raiders
When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3:05 p.m. CT
Where: Allegiant Stadium
How'd they do last time? Minnesota beat the Raiders 34-14 in Week 3 back in 2019.
Week 15
Who: Cincinnati Bengals
When: TBD
Where: Paycor Stadium
How'd they do last time? Minnesota opened its 2021 season against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium with a 27-24 loss.
Week 16
Who: Detroit Lions
When: Sunday, Dec. 24 at noon CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
How'd they do last time? The Vikings beat the Lions 28-24 in Week 3 last season before losing to Detroit 34-23 in Week 14.
Week 17
Who: Green Bay Packers
When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:20 p.m. CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
Week 18
Who: Detroit Lions
When: TBD
Where: Ford Field
