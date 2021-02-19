Minnesota woman attempts to ski every slope in the state

There are over 400 slopes or runs in Minnesota and Kelly Bent is trying to ski them all.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — When she needed a lift, Kelly Bent takes the chair lift.

Due to the pandemic and lots of things being canceled, the Minnesota native wanted to get out of the house and do something fun. Bent decided to try to ski every slope or run at every resort in the state.

There are over 400 in Minnesota.

How many ski slopes/runs are there in Minnesota?



Over 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣.



Minnesota native Kelly Bent is attempting to ski ALL of them this winter. Story tonight on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/84O6iGVX7F — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 19, 2021

So far, Bent has boogied on black diamonds in Bemidji, gone down the hills in Duluth and maneuvered the "mountains" of Mankato.