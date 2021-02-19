Minnesota woman attempts to ski every slope in the state

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — When she needed a lift, Kelly Bent takes the chair lift.
Due to the pandemic and lots of things being canceled, the Minnesota native wanted to get out of the house and do something fun. Bent decided to try to ski every slope or run at every resort in the state.
There are over 400 in Minnesota.
So far, Bent has boogied on black diamonds in Bemidji, gone down the hills in Duluth and maneuvered the "mountains" of Mankato.
Through long drives and cold temperatures, she will likely complete the journey in March.