Kyle Farmer returns to Twins roster after being struck by pitch

The utility infielder suffered significant injuries to his jaw and teeth after getting hit in the face by a 92 mile-per-hour fastball.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly a month after he was hit in the face by a 92 mile-per-hour fastball, Twins infielder Kyle Farmer has been reinstated to the roster of the big club and could play Wednesday at home against San Diego.

Farmer was hit during an at-bat against Chicago White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito April 12, suffering significant injuries to his jaw and teeth that required multiple surgeries, 35 stitches, wires to put his teeth back into place and four root canals.

"I felt the trainers come out, and they took me under and the first thing I said to them was that you have to get me to the hospital," Kyle told KARE 11's Alicia Lewis. "So they did and got me there. Waited for 2 hours and put me through surgery and I was in a lot of pain after that."

The utility infielder just completed a rehab stint with the Twins Triple-A St. Paul Saints, where he hit 4 for 13 (.308) in four games including two doubles, one home run, three RBI, two walks and four runs scored.

To make room for Farmer, the Twins sent third baseman Jose Miranda down to the Saints. Miranda is considered a foundational part of the club's future, but is hitting just 220 (29-for-132) as part of a major offensive skid that includes most of the lineup.

