The game's ceremonial first pitch will be done by Mauer's three children and he will serve as their catcher.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced details Thursday about the upcoming 2023 Twins Hall of Fame ceremonies at Target Field, which includes inducting former catcher/first baseman, Joe Mauer.

The celebrations will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5 when the team hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Festivities start swinging Friday morning with the first-ever Twins Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.

Fans can play with a "Twins legend" and all the money raised will go to the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, according to the club's news release.

Later on Friday, fans can have their picture taken with Mauer from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. inside Gate 29 at Target Field. The gates at Target Field will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance of Saturday's game will get a Joe Mauer Twins Hall of Fame Commemorative Pin.

All fans at Saturday's game will receive a digital commemorative ticket that features images from Mauer's iconic final big-league game on September 30, 2018.

At 4:15 p.m. on Target Plaza, the St. Paul native will join fans as his Twins Hall of Fame plaque is officially unveiled outside Gate 29.

The Twins will induct Mauer in a special pregame ceremony and he will become the 38th member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Mauer's close friend and the other half of the "M&M Boys," Justin Morneau, will introduce Mauer as the next member of the HOF group.

The ceremony is expected to include 17 members of the Twins Hall of Fame: Jerry Bell, Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Jim Kaat, Ron Gardenhire, Greg Gagne, Dan Gladden, John Gordon, Eddie Guardado, Kent Hrbek, Tom Kelly, Morneau, Joe Nathan, Tony Oliva, Jim Perry, Jim Rantz and Johan Santana.

Additionally, many of Mauer's former teammates are expected to attend: Brian Dozier, Brian Duensing, Jason Kubel, Carl Pavano, Trevor Plouffe, Nick Punto and Josh Willingham.

The game's ceremonial first pitch will be done by Mauer's three children. Emily, Maren and Chip will each throw to their father who will return behind the plate.

Mauer, the former top overall selection in the 2001 MLB draft had a 15-year career spent all with his hometown team from 2004-18.

Primarily a catcher from 2004-13, he played 921 of his 1858 career games at the position, the most in Twins history, according to the news release.

Mauer won the 2009 AL MVP was named to the All-Star team six times, earned three Gold Glove awards at catcher, and won five Silver Sluggers and three batting titles, the only catcher in AL history to do so.

He ranks first on the Twins' all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3087).