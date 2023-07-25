Twins announce 2024 spring training home schedule

Forget the fall or winter, the Minnesota Twins are looking ahead to the spring of next year.

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins are releasing the home schedule for their 2024 spring training campaign, which doesn't get going for over half a year under the sunny skies of Florida.

This will be the baseball organization's 34th year at Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.

The club's first game will be Friday, February 23 of 2024. It's a home exhibition contest at Hammond Stadium against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Twins begin their first of 33 official Grapefruit League games when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates at Hammond.

Some of the highlights of the Grapefruit games include three contests against the Boston Red Sox (March 1, 6 and 18) as part of the annual Fort Myers "Chairman's Cup" series. The Chairman's Cup is awarded to the team that beats the other more times in their exhibition games. This past spring the Twins won their series against Boston and took home the trophy.

Other highlights include a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (March 4, 22 and 26). The club also faces the Philadelphia Phillies (February 27), New York Yankees (March 9), and St. Louis Cardinals (March 13).

The Twins end the Grapefruit League games Tuesday, March 26 with a home game against Atlanta, before their Opening Day contest against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, March 28.

