2023 Homer Hanky now available

A Friday night win catapulted the Twins into the postseason with the rallying cry "We Believe!"

MINNEAPOLIS — Postseason excitement is back in Minnesota following a Friday night victory for the Twins at Target Field!

The 2023 American League Central Division Champion Twins celebrated on Saturday morning by unveiling the new design for the 2023 Homer hanky, a tradition for hometown fans dating back to 1987.

“As fans across Twins Territory join us in celebrating our division championship and a return to Postseason baseball, we are beyond thrilled to bring back the beloved Homer Hanky – in its original fabric,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “From Game 1 of the 1987 ALCS through today – in the best and worst of times – Homer Hankies have been proudly waved by generations of Twins fans. We believe in this collective spirit of togetherness, we believe in the possibility of fall magic – and we believe in this team. We cannot wait to see the 2023 Homer Hanky waved throughout Target Field this October!”

The 2023 Hanky is made of the same fabric as the original and is available for $4 at the Twins New Era Team Store at Target Field or online here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

A tradition unlike any other, introducing the 2023 Homer Hanky! Get yours now at the @TwinsRetail store! pic.twitter.com/67SVzbuVE5 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 23, 2023

The phrase "We Believe," emblazoned across every bright red Hanky, has become a clubhouse mantra for the Twins ever since right fielder Max Kepler yelled it during a walk-off win in July. White towels no longer allowed by MLB rules, the 2023 Homer Hanky is colored a dynamic shade of red, a color showcased throughout the Twins' new home white and navy alternate uniforms.

Fans can also get a Hanky when they enter Target Field for every Twins game throughout the postseason.

“The Minnesota Twins and CUB have dedicated themselves to being the hometown team and grocer, and we are again thrilled to be bringing the Homer Hanky to all of Minnesota,” said CUB CEO Brian Audette. “It gives us great pride to partner with the Twins and the Star Tribune to bring this great symbol of playoff baseball to Twins fans.”

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the rest of the twins' season, you can find more information here.

