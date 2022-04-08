Shiloh Temple International Ministries choir will sing National Anthem for Twins Home Opener

The Twins say the church addressed multiple crises in the Minneapolis community, offering a safe space for social justice as well as COVID testing and vaccines.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins say they are committed to advancing social equity, a promise the organization made in November 2020. Their overall effort also includes who is chosen as entertainment.

The Shiloh Temple International Ministries choir will sing the National Anthem for the Twins Home Opener.

Kendra Shelby has been part of the choir for 30 years. She said the choir fluctuates around 25 people.

"We're used to doing stuff together and so, just having that is going to feel amazing on the field and to be welcome and invited to do this is such an honor," Shelby said.

The church has been the place for community and especially in times of challenges. Most recently it served as the place for the funeral of Amir Locke.

Twins spokesperson Matt Hodson said the church and it’s staff have met multiple crisis head-on, providing those in North Minneapolis with everything from COVID testing and vaccinations, to a safe space in the aftermath of social injustice.

"I think it's just there's just pride in being an American even with things being the way that they are you know I don't think that we'd rather live in any other place," Shelby said.

Hodson said the team is also set to unveil a new mural outside Gate 29 later this month with the themes of “All are Welcome at Target Field” and “Celebrating our Community’s Rich Diversity.”