MINNEAPOLIS — Veteran Nelson Cruz became a seven-time All-Star on Sunday when he was selected to represent the Minnesota Twins at this year's MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Cruz, who has 18 home runs and 45 RBI this season, is making his first All-Star appearance since 2018 and is his first as a member of the Twins.