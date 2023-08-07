MN Aurora handed first loss of the year, ending club's postseason run

Both teams went into halftime without scoring, but Indy's Sam Dewey was able to redirect a free kick to score the match's lone goal.

FLINT, Mich. — Another undefeated regular season ended in heartbreak for the Minnesota Aurora Saturday.

The women's soccer team was defeated by the Indy Eleven 1-0 in the Central Conference Championship.

Both teams went into halftime without scoring, but Indy's Sam Dewey was able to redirect a free kick to score the match's lone goal.

“I’m really proud of this team, it just didn’t go our way today,” said Aurora Head Coach Nicole Lukic, in a release. “Overall, we’re really happy, they’re a fantastic group to work with every single day. To be honest, that’s the saddest part of this - that we have to wait a long time to get together again. We’ll be back for 2024.”

The Aurora went to their high press in the first half of the game, but the Indy Eleven were able to create scoring opportunities by playing overtop of Aurora's defense, according to the team.

It's the second-straight season of regular-season dominance concluding in a playoff defeat for the Aurora, who lost in the championship game last year after an undefeated inaugural regular season.

