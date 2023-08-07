MN Aurora handed first loss of the year, ending club's postseason run

FLINT, Mich. — Another undefeated regular season ended in heartbreak for the Minnesota Aurora Saturday.
The women's soccer team was defeated by the Indy Eleven 1-0 in the Central Conference Championship.
Both teams went into halftime without scoring, but Indy's Sam Dewey was able to redirect a free kick to score the match's lone goal.
“I’m really proud of this team, it just didn’t go our way today,” said Aurora Head Coach Nicole Lukic, in a release. “Overall, we’re really happy, they’re a fantastic group to work with every single day. To be honest, that’s the saddest part of this - that we have to wait a long time to get together again. We’ll be back for 2024.”
The Aurora went to their high press in the first half of the game, but the Indy Eleven were able to create scoring opportunities by playing overtop of Aurora's defense, according to the team.
It's the second-straight season of regular-season dominance concluding in a playoff defeat for the Aurora, who lost in the championship game last year after an undefeated inaugural regular season.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.