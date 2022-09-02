Gentry's Myers makes strides, working toward goal of making 2026 Winter Olympics

ROSEVILLE, Minn — It feels like Greta Myers didn’t find speedskating, it found her.
She switched from playing hockey a couple years ago to start in this new sport of long track speedskating.
Now, the Gentry Academy junior is making big strides as she recently returned from an international competition in Austria. Myers competed and excelled in the World Junior Championships.
The 17-year-old is focused on the World Cup and improving. She hopes to continue to improve and said she believes she can make the Winter Olympics in 2026 in Italy.
