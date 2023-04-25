Where does the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves stand?

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are still on track to become majority owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx by 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive with an overtime victory Sunday night to extend the series with top-seeded Denver Nuggets to a fifth game.

Sitting courtside for the Game 4 thriller at Target Center was Grammy Award-winning musician/producer Jimmy Jam, who received a loud ovation from the hometown crowd when he was introduced. Seated not far from the music egend was former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez, who has been seen frequently at Wolves games – both home and away – since becoming a part owner of the team back in 2021.

Rodriguez, and business partner Marc Lore, signed a letter of intent in April of 2021 to purchase the Wolves and Lynx from longtime owner Glen Taylor for a reported $1.5 billion. The sale was approved by the league in July 2021, officially starting a new chapter for both teams.

"It's an incredible market with great people," said Rodriguez during an introductory press conference back in September 2021. "Minnesota was one of the reasons (we became partners) and we have no plans to move, we plan to be right here and do really, really exciting things."

Rodriguez and Lore, a former executive for Walmart, recently closed on a second $290 million payment, according to NBA insider Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, putting them on track to be majority owners by 2024. Taylor remains in control of the two teams, but it appears to be only a matter of time before Rodriguez and Lore take the helm.

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have closed a second, $290 million payment toward full ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. The Lore-Rodriguez group now owns 40% of the team. They have one more payment before becoming majority owners. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Rodriguez retired from playing in 2016 after 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, including 10 with the New Yankees where he helped win a World Series in 2009. He finished his career a 14-time All-Star, 10-time Sliver Slugger, three-time AL MVP and two-time Gold Glove winner. Rodriguez was also linked to two separate performance-enhancing drug scandals throughout his career, including the Biogenesis scandal in 2013.

After walking away from baseball he transitioned to television where he made appearances on several shows, including Good Morning America, Shark Tank and FOX Sports.

Rodriguez still appears on FOX Sports as a special contributor during the baseball season.





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+