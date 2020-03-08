Sources: Vikings finalizing contract extension with GM Spielman

Rick Spielman joined the team on May 30, 2006 as the team's Vice President of Player Personnel before being promoted to general manager in 2012.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are close to reaching a contract extension with team general manager Rick Spielman.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, sources tell him the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year extension with Spielman, who has been the team's GM since 2012.

The Vikings recently signed head coach Mike Zimmer to a three-year contract extension just prior to training camp kicking off.

Spielman joined the team on May 30, 2006 as the team's Vice President of Player Personnel, where he directed scouting, free agency and draft preparations, according to the team's website.

In his first draft with the Vikings, Spielman took part in selecting running back Adrian Peterson, who went on to win Rookie of the Year and was the NFL MVP following the 2012-13 season.

Spielman was promoted to general manager in 2012.