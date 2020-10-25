x
No. 18 Michigan tops No. 21 Minnesota 49-24 in Big 10 opener

The Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 70-yard score in the first quarter to set the tone for Michigan’s dominance on offense, one of five rushing touchdowns. 

Donovan Jeter followed by scoring on a 15-yard scoop of an airborne fumble forced by a blitzing Michael Barrett, one of five sacks by the Wolverines. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Gophers. 

