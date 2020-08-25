Burnsville summer concert series provides socially distant drive-in setting

Eighty parking spots will allow people to watch the shows from their cars or bikes in the civic center lot.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A summer concert series in Burnsville will provide live music in a socially distant setting designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7. The 12-day series will feature more than 50 musical acts in the Burnsville Civic Center parking lot, allowing people to view and listen from their cars.

Each vehicle will be separated by an empty parking space. If visitors prefer to sit on bikes, motorcycles or just be on foot, they can use their parking space in that way. However, only six people can be in one parking space.

There will be a large LED screen near the stage for viewing the show from farther back, and if viewers prefer to stay in their cars with the windows up they can tune in at 104.7 FM. There will also be food trucks that will deliver orders to the cars.

The event features the Flamin' Oh's, The Suburbs and the Chris Hawkey Band, among many more. Most days, music starts at 11 a.m. or noon and runs until 8:45 p.m.

A number of the events are free and do not require tickets, but are limited in space. Tickets for other events range from $10 to $30, plus a $3.50 service charge. The capacity is 80 parking spaces per show.