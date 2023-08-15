Bands playing the 2023 Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 24-27

You can see Nunnabove first at the KARE 11 Barn Window Concepts Live Music Stage at the State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

“Chaka Khan’s security guard comes up and said that he filmed our set and showed Chaka, and she was like, ‘Oh, my God; I love these kids,” Mattie said about the Paisley Park event in which the artists met.

Perhaps their collective cool was part of the reason the sibs added a last-minute show to their State Fair regimen, earning the attention of an international superstar and an invitation to open for her this month on the grandest stage of all – and Ain’t Nobody gonna say no to that.

“Family is a large group of people that have needs and wants, and if you address those needs and wants, then you will function,” Candace said.

“As tough as it is, it's also just as fun,” said Wisdom. “We're still siblings; we still fight. We have daily disagreements and all that stuff, but as long as we’re able to get through with communication, we have a strong relationship.”

Now in their late teens and early 20s, the four siblings who make up Twin Cities alt-pop band Nunnabove — Candace (vocals, bass); Mattie (keyboard, vocals); Bennett (guitar, vocals); Wisdom (drums, vocals) — have already put a decade’s worth of work on and off stage behind them, and through it all, their family ties seem to have only gotten stronger.

“We like to do our own thing... but together… in the same space.”

Candace - "any ride that takes you up and then drops you down"; Mattie & Bennett - animal barns; Wisdom - "I kind of just like the smells"

"Well, you can't teach rhythm, but we're working on that for some folks that might fall off the beat," she said.

"I can't wait to rock some of my latest music with my band. Get ready to dance!" she said. "We look forward to heating things up."

Isa said that's what she's looking forward to most when she takes the stage at the KARE 11 Barn on Friday, Aug. 25 — getting people up to dance.

"When you talk about where we are in our community and how your community influences your art, it was time for my art to influence," Isa said. "Music and education and cultural arts is such a foundation to our capacity when we're younger and that is the motivation of what can unify folks — whether they're on this side of the aisle or that side of the aisle — we can all figure out how to dance to the rhythm together."

The proudly Boricua artist draws from Puerto Rican influences like the traditional island folk rhythms of bomba, plena and lo-fi Afro-Caribbean beats with her own flavor of 90s-inspired American hip-hop and pop. Talking about the diverse voices within the community and telling its stories of both celebration and injustice, Isa hopes the unique style she deems "SotaRican" is ultimately a tool to help us become more unified.

"My family comes through that migration of the Nuyoricans into where now I'm a SotaRican — I was born in Minnesota," Isa said. "They migrated here to work with the social justice movements of the Twin Cities and the indigenous people in Minnesota. So, my music was influenced — my lyricism has always been influenced by politics."

For singer, songwriter, producer, actress and Minnesota State Rep. María Isa, you can't talk about hip-hop without acknowledging its roots in activism.

mae simpson :

Favorite State Fair food:

Footlong Hotdog

Favorite State Fair activity:

The Sling Shot





While country, soul and rock 'n' roll has always been deeply rooted in the heart of South Carolina-born Mae Simpson, it wasn't until she came to Minneapolis that her southern seeds would finally be sown.

"I think I have a little bit of a twang, and I think people can hear it in the music," Simpson said. "I really write from the soul. I want to feel it when I sing and I want other people to really feel it — not just hearing the words, but feeling the words."

The artist who at first leaned into the world of hip-hop, had her world turned upside down when she packed up and planted her feet firmly in Minneapolis over a decade ago. She started a great dig into her past, studying old songs and writing them over until they became new.

"When I was 22, I picked up the guitar — I sucked at it very bad. Then I kind of got my footing around it, and was like, 'OK, maybe I have something here,'" Simpson said. "My mom used to listen to Patsy Cline and Tina Turner, and that's kind of where I get that sound from, I think."

Now five years into her seven-piece passion project, Mae Simpson and her band are ripe for the picking and ready to take their collective pursuit to the next level. On Sept. 9, the band will release their debut, full-length album, "Chandelier and Bloom," and host a party at Minneapolis' Fine Line Music Cafe to mark the occasion.

To up the ante, a long-time friend and fellow in funk will help kick things off.

"We love Nur-D," Simpson said. "This show, I specifically chose the people that I chose because I believe in them, and because they are really good, too, for our community. He's just a great human — I mean, you really can't go wrong, and you just want to support and promote that."

Before their September show with special guests Nur-D and The Get Together at the Fine Line, you can see Mae Simpson at the KARE 11 Barn Window Concepts Live Music Stage at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26. Music starts at 2 p.m.