Let the fall festivities begin! Here's your guide to pumpkin patches near the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Looking to bring your lil' pumpkins to a real patch? The Twin Cities metro area has tons of options - all with their own fall events and attractions.

Brooklyn Park

For a little bit of everything, head over to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze. Beyond pumpkins, they offer food trucks, a petting zoo, hay rides, a giant slide, live music and a corn maze.

The festival is open weekends from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. On MEA week the grounds will also be open Oct. 19-20. Admission is free for kids under 36" tall and $13 each for everyone else. For more information, click here.

Chanhassen

Want to bring your pup along on your fall adventure? Degler Farm allows fuzzy friends to join (as long as they're on a leash). Other attractions include hay rides, a corn maze, and a giant slide.

Degler farm is open weekends until Halloween, Fridays from 3:30-6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Lake Elmo

For a free patch experience, head over to Country Sun Farm near downtown Stillwater. Pumpkin pickers get free admission and can wander through the petting zoo, but will have to pay extra for hay rides, the corn maze, a bounce house and gem mining. Pumpkins and gourds are pre-picked and available in the retail store.

Pumpkins are available weekdays from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Other attractions may vary in available hours. For more information, click here.

Minneapolis

Tucked away near Lake Nokomis, the OLP Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of pumpkins and free family events. There will be a Party at the Patch, a "Trunk-or-Treat" event, a scavenger hunt and professional photo ops - if you're willing to pay a little extra.

The patch will be open Oct. 20-30 from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. weekends. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

White Bear Lake

Pine Tree Apple Orchard offers pick-your-own pumpkins and events that appeal to the whole family including live music, a corn maze, a 5k run/walk and wagon rides.

The orchard is open Sept. 30-Oct. 22 on weekends from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Wednesday - Friday from 1-4 p.m. For more information, click here.

