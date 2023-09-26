Morgan Wallen to play U.S. Bank Stadium after extending tour

The nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year added 10 additional stadium dates to his "One Night at a Time" tour, including one in Minneapolis June 20, 2024.

Country star Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday that he is extending his "One Night at a Time" stadium tour, adding 10 dates that include one at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 20, 2024.

Handling opening duties are country artists Bryan Martin and Nate Smith.

Wallen, a 2023 CMA nominee for 2023 Entertainer, Male Artist and Album of the Year, is using a registration system to give fans an equal chance to get tickets and reduce bots that gain an unfair advantage over fans who want to go to the show. Fans can register now through 9:59 p.m. CST on Oct. 1 at a special Ticketmaster web page.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive notification of the presale along with a code that grants them access.

Ticketmaster makes it clear that registering does not guarantee access to buy tickets.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shared. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Other stops added to the tour include Indianapolis, Nashville, Denver, Kansas City and Las Vegas.

The "One Night at a Time" tour is named after Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time, which debuted in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. It remained there for 12 consecutive weeks, the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years.

Three dollars from of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music.

