Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival to make Somerset stop

At age 90, Willie just can't seem to stay off the road. He is bringing his merry band of musicians, along with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and more.

SOMERSET, Wis. — The ageless wonder of Americana and old school country is headed back out on the road this summer at age 90, with one-stop set for a western Wisconsin river town.

Willie Nelson will bring his OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR to the Somerset Amphitheater on Friday, June 23, with special guests Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Duluth-based Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Particle Kid. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 via OutlawMusicFestival.com, with Citi card members getting access to a pre-sale opportunity starting March 14.

The 2023 Outlaw Tour continues the celebration of Willie’s legendary life and legacy in his milestone 90th birthday year. Guests appearing at other stops include The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marcus King, Margo Price and Kathleen Edwards.

I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, and the incredible fans... and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

With a career spanning seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the most influential artists in the history of country and popular music. His stylings range from honky tonk and outlaw country to Broadway standards and everything in-between, with self-penned hits like "Blue Eyes Cryin' In The Rain,"Always On My Mind" and "On The Road Again."

