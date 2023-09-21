1 dead, 1 injured in north Minneapolis shooting

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Broadway at around 9 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday night near a bar in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police say they were called to the 300 block of West Broadway around 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Fourth Street Saloon. When squads arrived they found a 29-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

While officers were there, they learned of a second man who had arrived at HCMC for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe he is tied to the same altercation that left the other man dead.

Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says it appears the incident began as a verbal argument and escalated into gunfire. The shooting happened near the Fourth Street Saloon but authorities have not definitively said that those involved were at the bar before the incident unfolded.

No one has been arrested at this point and police say there are currently no suspects. If you have any information on this shooting, you can call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Officials said there have been 42 homicides in Minneapolis this year, compared to 64 at the same time in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

