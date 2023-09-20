Edina closes several school campuses following 'concerning' messages

Superintendent Stacie Stanley says police are investigating after two messages were left on the voicemail at Normandale Elementary School.

EDINA, Minn. — The Edina Public Schools superintendent has ordered several campuses closed Wednesday after "concerning" messages were left on voicemail.

In a message to district parents, guardians and staffers, superintendent Stacie Stanley said the Edina Community Center and the Southview and Concord campuses are closing for at least the day after two messages were left on the voicemail at Normandale Elementary. The closures include Normandale, Early Learning Center and Spanish Dual Language program.

Principals at the impacted buildings are contacting parents with specific directions for picking up their kids.

Stanley says Edina Police were contacted and are investigating the credibility of the voicemails.

Wednesday's developments come just days after a Minneapolis teen was arrested in connection with a Snapchat video filmed outside Edina High School. In that video, the suspect was seen holding a semi-automatic weapon and verbalizing a threatening message.

Investigators determined that the teen in the video was not a current or former Edina student, but classes at both the high school and middle school were moved to online learning on Friday, Sept. 15 out of caution.

