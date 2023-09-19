Alleged shooter in Minneapolis murder mistakenly released from Indiana jail

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 28-year-old Kevin Mason, who is charged in a fatal June 2021 shooting outside Shiloh Temple.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on June 11, 2021.

A fugitive from charges in a 2021 murder in Minneapolis was mistakenly released from custody in Indiana, and now authorities are asking for help in locating him.

Kevin Mason, age 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting that took place outside the Shiloh Temple on June 11, 2021. A criminal complaint alleges Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad Catchings following a funeral that was attended by multiple members of a known street gang.

Witnesses told responding officers that Mason was the gunman, saying he and Catchings were friends who became involved in a dispute over an unreturned firearm in the parking lot outside Shiloh Temple. Those who saw the fight said Mason got the worst of it, and after getting up off the ground he pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at Catchings.

Several people were arrested immediately after the shooting but Mason, charged as the alleged triggerman, has eluded authorities for more than two years. Now comes word that the defendant was picked up in Marion County, Indiana but was mistakenly released on Sept. 13, 2023. Sheriff's officials say the release was "due to faulty records review by civilian staff," and shared that one person was terminated in connection to the ongoing investigation into Mason's release.

Kevin Mason is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 205 pounds, with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. The defendant also has a neck tattoo.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Mason is also being encouraged to turn himself in through Marion County's Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for Kevin Mason with help from the Indianapolis Metropolitan PD and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

