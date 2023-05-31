BCA investigates after Mankato police pursuit, stabbing

A Mankato officer and the suspect were injured when the cop used his squad car to hit the fleeing vehicle. Police then found a woman stabbed in the suspect's car.

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a police pursuit in Mankato led to a crash and the discovery of a woman who had been stabbed.

Squads were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an erratic driver. Officers initially began pursuing the vehicle but soon called it off. Additional reports regarding the erratic driver led police to resume the pursuit.

A news release from the BCA says the driver eventually turned down a dead end road and an officer made the decision to use his squad car to stop the fleeing vehicle. The subsequent crash ended with minor injuries to the officer and the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Additional officers responded to the suspect's vehicle and found a woman inside who had been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The BCA says a knife was found on the scene. Both the officer's body and squad car cameras captured portions of the incident, and the video will be used in the ongoing investigation.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: