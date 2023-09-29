Man charged in deadly north Minneapolis hit-and-run

Presley Peltier is also accused of dragging an officer with a vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest in a separate incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man accused of dragging an officer while attempting to avoid arrest last month has also been charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in north Minneapolis.

Presley Peltier was charged Friday with criminal vehicular homicide after 55-year-old Andrew Hyde was killed in a crash on July 18 at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 22nd Avenue. Surveillance video showed a vehicle, believed to be driven by Peltier, traveling at "a high rate of speed" when it slammed into another vehicle — driven by Hyde —as it was turning onto North Washington Ave. According to court documents, the vehicle believed to be driven by Peltier was stolen.

After the collision, both vehicles were disabled, and prosecutors say Peltier fled the scene.

Peltier was also recently charged with obstruction, fourth-degree assault of an officer, fleeing a peace officer and damage to property after prosecutors say he dragged an officer with the vehicle he was driving about 5 to 10 feet while trying to avoid arrest.

Prosecutors say Peltier was slumped over in a running vehicle Saturday, Aug. 26 on the 3600 block of East 42nd Street in south Minneapolis when officers discovered the car was stolen. One of the officers opened the door and woke Peltier while announcing they were with the Minneapolis Police Department. Court documents say that Peltier was "combative" and fought with officers before attempting to drive off.

One of the officers was trapped inside the driver's side door and was dragged until the vehicle slammed into a nearby apartment complex. The officer fell to the pavement and Peltier drove off, according to the criminal complaint. Officials say the injured officer took himself to HCMC where he was treated for a sprained elbow and numbness in two of his fingers.

Peltier fled the area, but Minneapolis Police were able to locate and arrest him in south Minneapolis.

