MPD investigates fatal shooting on north side

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening.

According to police, squads responded to the 3600 block of North 4th Street after ShotSpotter technology activated just before 9 p.m. Once in the area, officers said they searched the scene and located a man in his early 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Crews performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide investigators are now working the case, but information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a possible suspect are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

