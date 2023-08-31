Teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Michael Brasel

The 17-year-old charged in the killing of Brasel, who was shot while confronting someone breaking into the family's car, has agreed to be sentenced as an adult.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A teenager charged in the murder of Michael Brasel, who was shot while confronting someone breaking into the family's car, has agreed to be sentenced as an adult in a plea deal.

Kle Swee, 17, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree intentional murder.

As part of Swee's plea deal, the prosecution agreed to drop a second felony charge of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

Swee agreed to be sentenced in adult court on Oct. 4. Swee turns 18 on Oct. 18.

Brasel, a 44-year-old father of two boys, was fatally shot outside his St. Anthony Park home on May 6.

According to court documents, Swee and three others were in Swee's black Honda "coupe-style vehicle" that morning "driving around and stealing from random vehicles."

They parked next to Brasel's Ford Flex and one of the teens got out of Swee's car to look through it.

Authorities said Brasel surprised them and grabbed hold of the teen rummaging through the vehicle.

Swee shot Brasel multiple times through the driver's side window, according to the criminal complaint.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined Brasel had been shot in the chest, abdomen and back.

Further testing revealed a .380 Glock handgun was the firearm used to murder Brasel, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said investigators were able to track down Swee and the other teens through surveillance video, phone records and forensic evidence.

