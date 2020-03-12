Two charged in connection to Monday's fatal shooting in Bloomington

According to a press release from Bloomington police, Mohammed Amin Bayle Idd and Abdi Bishar Mohamed were both charged Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, Mohamed Amin Bayle Idd of Eden Prairie and Abdi Bishar Mohamed of Minneapolis were both charged Wednesday by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Court documents say Idd is charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, and Mohamed is charged with aiding an offender and also possessing a firearm illegally. Both are currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

According to the release, the investigation showed that Idd and Mohamed were associated with the victim, a 22-year-old man from Hopkins, and that they had been together earlier in the night.

Officials say during a confrontation at an apartment formerly leased by Idd, shots were fired and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says squads were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Monday after multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the Hampshire Hill Apartment Complex on the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee Road.

When officers arrived they found two adult males suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other man was treated on scene and eventually arrested.