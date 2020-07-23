Woman allegedly killed by son at Big Lake home

Authorities say the suspect's father reported the incident after his son allegedly killed his mother.

BIG LAKE, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says one woman was found dead at a residence along Big Lake.

Police say they responded to a 911 call from the suspect's father, who advised police that his 20-year-old son had killed his mother.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody at the scene, after deputies discovered the body of the deceased female.

The female victim's identity is being withheld pending a positive identification from the Sherburne County medical examiner, and the notification of next-of-kin.