Live updates: New daily COVID cases stay above 2,000-mark

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 12 people dying from the virus.

Due to the Labor Day holiday weekend, data shared Tuesday is behind by a few days, reflecting numbers reported between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday. MDH says 2,088 new infections were recorded, bringing total cases in the state to 657,492 since the start of the pandemic. Those new cases are based on the results of 42,727 tests (34,503 PCR, 8,224 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

State health officials have reopened no-cost COVID testing centers due to public concerns over the delta variant, and numbers reflect an uptick in the volume of tests being conducted.

Twelve more Minnesotans have perished from the virus, bringing fatalities to 7,856. The fatalities reported include one person between the ages of 40 and 44 from Ramsey County, and three between 50 and 54. Those deaths occurred in Hennepin, Isanti and St. Louis Counties.

Hospitalizations remain high with 615 being treated across Minnesota on an inpatient basis as of Friday. Of those patients, 158 are ill enough to require ICU care.

As of last Thursday, 3,332,860 eligible Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (72%), with 3,134,652 considered completely vaccinated against the virus (68.1%).

Total doses of vaccine administered have now risen to 6,229,876. The vaccine dashboard says 57.7% of those doses are Pfizer, 37.8% Moderna and just 4.5% Johnson & Johnson.

Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m.

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 2,138 new cases of COVID-19, marking the first time over 2,000 cases were reported in a single day since mid-April. Those numbers were based on 35,647 tests (28,536 PCR, 7,111 antigen) processed in private and state labs around the state.

A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

MDH also reported 5 deaths from the virus on Friday.

According to MDH's latest data available from Thursday, over 600 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 463 in non-ICU beds and 163 in the ICU.

Across all of Minnesota, 613 staffed non-ICU beds are available and only 78 staffed ICU beds are open.