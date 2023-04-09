Health Fair 11: Learn about medical cannabis

You can find two medical cannabis suppliers at Health Fair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Minnesota, you may have questions about how it's different than medical cannabis. You can get those questions and more answered at Health Fair 11, where you'll find two medical cannabis suppliers.

Note: You can't sample or purchase the medical cannabis at the fair.

Medical Cannabis Information

NOTE: Medical cannabis has received approval from the Minnesota Department of Health to treat people with a variety of conditions, such as PTSD, Chronic Pain, Sleep Apnea, Cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Autism, Epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, Intractable Pain, HIV/AIDS and more. People living with these ailments must get "certified" in order to be eligible for medical cannabis prescriptions.

Option 1 - Green Goods/Vireo team members will educate fairgoers who are curious and want to learn more about medical cannabis in Minnesota. They will have product packaging demos (NO CANNABIS INCLUDED IN PRODUCT DEMOS, NO SAMPLES OR SELLING OF PRODUCT) and a variety of giveaways and promotions.

Green Good’s motto is "To embrace and enable goodness." Vireo is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry.

Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and distributes products through its growing network of Green Goods and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries.

Vireo’s team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry.

