Beaches at Bde Maka Ska, Lake Hiawatha reopen after reporting high bacteria levels

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) website shows all Minneapolis lakes and beaches are open heading into the July 4th weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired July 23, 2019.

After initially testing positive for high levels of bacteria, two popular Minneapolis beaches have reopened in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In fact, all Minneapolis lakes are currently open, including Lake Hiawatha, Lake Nokomis, Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and Cedar Lake.

Both beaches have a history of registering high E. coli levels. Communications Director Dawn Sommers explained that heavy rains this past weekend elevated bacteria because both Hiawatha and Thomas beaches have large stormwater outfalls that carry pollutants from land into the water.

In addition to those beaches, the lower Webber Natural Swimming Pool in Webber Park reopened on June 29 after reporting poor water quality.

The shallow upper pool remains closed as of Friday, June 30.

"Natural Swimming Pools, like Webber NSP, are living systems that use biological filtration instead of chemicals for water treatment," the MPRB wrote in a Facebook post.

"Not all park systems proactively test their beaches for e-coli and water quality, so we are fortunate to have made that commitment and to sharing results with the public in a timely manner," Sommers told KARE 11 in an email. "We are also fortunate to offer folks 60+ wading pools and 2 waterparks to cool off and enjoy, in addition to our beaches."

All Minneapolis beaches are monitored on a regular basis between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Beaches will be posted with an advisory or closed sign when water test results indicate an increased risk of getting sick from swimming.

MPRB reminds swimmers at ALL beaches to follow these guidelines:

Don't swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Avoid swimming for 48 hours after heavy rainfall, when bacteria levels can be high.

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer's Itch.

Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup” or spilled paint floating on the surface.

Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum.

Outbreaks can occur if health protocols aren't followed. Earlier this month the popular Schulze Beach at Eagan's Lebanon Hills Park was closed after dozens of swimmers became sick. Most of the reports came from people experiencing vomiting and diarrhea over the last three days, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials are still working to determine the pathogen causing the illness, but the symptoms and incubation period are consistent with norovirus infection.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: