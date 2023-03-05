x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

15-year-old among 2 dead in Clearwater County

The CCSO believes the two incidents are not connected and there is no danger to the public.
Credit: KARE Staff

CLEARWATER, Minn. — A 15-year-old is among two people who were declared dead in Clearwater after being found by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

A CCSO deputy and Bagley Stanford ambulance responded to a call of a partially-clothed male laying in the street at 11:47 p.m. Saturday night, according to the CCSO. 

The male then allegedly became unresponsive and was transported to the Bagley Stanford Medical Center, where the 44-year-old was pronounced deceased. 

 A second call for an unresponsive male was made to the CCSO at 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Officials responded to the scene, in the Rice Lake Community, where they found the 15-year-old. 

The boy was transferred to Bagley Stanford Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

The CCSO believes the two incidents are not connected and there is no danger to the public. 

The agency is working with the Headwater's Safe Trails Task Force to investigate the deaths. 

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

After suspect killed by police, neighbors on edge in Stillwater

Before You Leave, Check This Out