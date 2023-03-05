15-year-old among 2 dead in Clearwater County

The CCSO believes the two incidents are not connected and there is no danger to the public.

CLEARWATER, Minn. — A 15-year-old is among two people who were declared dead in Clearwater after being found by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

A CCSO deputy and Bagley Stanford ambulance responded to a call of a partially-clothed male laying in the street at 11:47 p.m. Saturday night, according to the CCSO.

The male then allegedly became unresponsive and was transported to the Bagley Stanford Medical Center, where the 44-year-old was pronounced deceased.

A second call for an unresponsive male was made to the CCSO at 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the scene, in the Rice Lake Community, where they found the 15-year-old.

The boy was transferred to Bagley Stanford Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The CCSO believes the two incidents are not connected and there is no danger to the public.

The agency is working with the Headwater's Safe Trails Task Force to investigate the deaths.

