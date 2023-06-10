2 arrested, including at least 1 juvenile, after high-speed chase, crash on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people — a least one of them a juvenile — were taken into custody Saturday night after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Minneapolis.



The Minnesota State Patrol said an on-duty trooper clocked a vehicle going upwards of 100 mph on Interstate 94 near Broadway Avenue before attempting a traffic stop. MSP said the driver continued to flee the trooper, traveling eastbound until crashing and coming to a stop near 25th Avenue.



Authorities say the driver and their passenger tried to run, but officers eventually took them into custody without incident.



No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.



Police say the vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Minneapolis prior to the event.



Because the case involves juveniles, authorities did not release their identities.