How many people went to the 2023 Minnesota State Fair?

With a total attendance of 1,835,826 people, the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together is the sixth best-attended in fair history.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Another Minnesota State Fair has come and gone, and summer is officially in the rearview mirror. But before we fully commit to all things fall, there's one more bit of unfinished fair business to attend to.

The final 2023 attendance numbers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Minnesota State Fair revealed that a total of 1,835,826 people attended this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to state fair attendance records, that's more than 6,000 fewer attendees than in 2022, which had 1,842,222 people pass through the fair gates over 12 days.

The all-time total attendance record came in 2019, with 2,126,551 people visiting the Minnesota State Fair.

Still, 2023 will go down as the sixth-best attended fair thus far. Getting more than 1.8 million people to the fairgrounds is no small feat, made even more impressive by the fact so many people came out to the fairgrounds despite a stretch of sweltering heat. On Friday, Aug. 25, temperatures broke 90 degrees, making it the hottest day at the fair since 2013.

This Labor Day (the last day of the fair) broke the record for hottest Labor Day at 98 degrees. The previous record was 97 degrees on Sept. 1, 1913.

Here's how the attendance numbers shook out on each day of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together:

Thursday, Aug. 24: 106,327

106,327 Friday, Aug. 25: 164,741 (New attendance record)

164,741 Saturday, Aug. 26 : 212,850

: 212,850 Sunday, Aug. 27: 173,724

173,724 Monday, Aug. 28: 134,146

134,146 Tuesday, Aug. 29: 134,952

134,952 Wednesday, Aug. 30: 128,068

128,068 Thursday, Aug. 31: 129,501

129,501 Friday, Sept. 1: 190,290

190,290 Saturday, Sept. 2: 200,170

200,170 Sunday, Sept. 3: 141,326

141,326 Monday, Sept. 4: 119,731

