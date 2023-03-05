3 found dead in Chisago County shooting

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating after three people were found shot and killed inside a home.
Deputies initially went to a home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. to conduct a welfare check, because a family member of the home's occupants had been unable to reach them, according to a release from the office.
Upon arrival, deputies found three people who were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.
The CCSO's investigations unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene and do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
"The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on the three victims to determine cause and manner of death. The names of the deceased will be released once family notifications are complete," according to the release.
