Toddler shot in north Minneapolis

Police say her injuries are non-life threatening. No suspect information released at this time.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old girl was found with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound after reports of shots fired in north Minneapolis Saturday night.

Police say they first arrived at the scene just after 10 p.m. and found the little girl who was taken to a nearby hospital.

"I couldn't move, I couldn't believe that that quickly they shot another baby," said community advocate, K.G. Wilson.

It's all too familiar for Wilson. His 6-year-old granddaughter was shot and killed last year.

Her murder is still unsolved.

He now wears a bracelet calling for "justice" for Aniya.

"I'm hurt because, I feel it, I feel the pain," he said. "We have no clues, updates, nothing has happened since then."

Hours before the latest shooting, Wilson, had just left a birthday party for 12-year-old La'Davionne Garrett, who along with Wilson's granddaughter Aniya, was one of three children shot in a span of weeks last year.

His shooting is still unsolved.

"I was grateful and blessed to be in his presence and that he is still here," said Wilson.

While Wilson is still seeking justice for his granddaughter and other families standing in his shoes, he's pleading for the shootings to end and for those responsible to turn themselves in.

"Enough is enough, my family is hurting, other families are hurting and another family was hurt last night," he said. "I don't know if you have children in your family, I know you wouldn't want anyone to hurt them, and if harm was to come to them, you would want someone to turn them in."

No arrests or suspect information has been released at this time.

A spokesperson with MPD confirms the toddler was held for observation and has since been released.

