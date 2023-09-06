Brooklyn Park Police investigating after finding dead man in home

The officers were initially called to the home for a welfare check.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department has launched an investigation after its officers found a deceased man in a residence Wednesday morning.

The officers were initially called to the 7200 block of 72nd Lane for a welfare check at 10:22 a.m.

The call came from a relative of a 54-year-old man who said the they found their relative with injuries and unresponsive, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers found the deceased man who appeared to have been shot.

No suspects have been arrested yet and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

