Maddi Kingsbury's former partner appears in court seeking custody of children

The judge and attorneys for both sides acknowledged "the elephant in the room," the fact that Fravel is being investigated for Maddi's disappearance.

WINONA, Minn. — The former partner of missing Winona woman Maddi Kingsbury was in court Monday, seeking custody of the two children they share while the investigation into her disappearance continues.

Adam Fravel was in Winona County Court seeking to get his young daughter and son back after the county took custody of them, alleging they were children in need of protective services. Today was a hearing before the actual trial in the matter, which is currently scheduled for June 6.

Fravel is listed as the biological father of 5-year-old Elliana and 2-year-old Noah, but has no official custodial rights. The kids are currently placed with Maddi's parents while the matter is being decided.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was the only reporter in the courtroom for the hearing and says both Fravel's legal team and attorneys for the county talked openly about "the elephant in the room," the fact Fravel is being investigated for his possible involvement in Maddi's disappearance.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 after dropping off the children at daycare while in the company of Fravel. He told investigators that the two of them went up to their apartment, he left to do errands and when he returned, she was gone.

Her sister told Raguse that Maddi was breaking off the relationship and looking for a new place to live at the time she went missing. Fravel has steadfastly denied he has anything to do with Maddi's disappearance, and he has not been criminally charged in the case.

Fravel's attorney Thomas Braun complained in court that the county has provided only redacted police reports, and no audio interviews or body camera videos that are important for building a case. The assistant county attorney arguing the case maintains that even she doesn't have access to law enforcement information due to a firewall policy, and told the court Fravel doesn't need to go on a "fishing expedition" to learn what police have.

Barring any major breaks in the case the child protection trial is scheduled for June 6.

Winona police and the Winona County Sheriff's Office has been tight-lipped about potential suspects or theories in Maddi's disappearance, but are conducting targeted searches in remote parts of Winona and Fillmore Counties and running down potential leads.

